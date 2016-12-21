12 Acts of Christmas

The historic Rialto Theatre opened last Saturday for one night only as a special live holiday variety show was held for the whole family. Produced by Friends of the Rialto, the 12 act variety show featured local performing groups and professionals of all ages, and was loosely inspired by “The 12 Days of Christmas” song. Acts included singers, dancers, jugglers, a Ukulele band, and more. The Rialto Theatre originally opened in 1925, and has served South Pasadena and the surrounding communities for more than 80 years until closing a few years ago. The historic building is in good condition for being 91 years old, but needs a good deal of care and maintenance before it can reopen as a fully operational theater. With community support, the Friends of the Rialto hopes to raise enough funds to do the needed maintenance and upgrades, and take over the management of the theatre building.

