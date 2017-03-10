17-Year-old Suspect Arrested After Threat on Social Media

11:07 AM

11:55 AM

As of 11:55 a.m. lockdown at South Pasadena High has ended and students were released for lunch.

11:58 AM

In an email to families, South Pasadena High Principal Janet Anderson wrote to school families: “At this time, with assistance from law enforcement, we are investigating a posting from social media that is leading us to enforce a hard lockdown. There is no reason for panic. We just want to exercise the utmost caution. All staff and students are remaining in place with doors locked. Within a half hour, we will reassess and let you know if the lockdown is still in force. Please do not try to contact students during this time. Teachers are being updated as we receive news, and there is no reason for parents to report to school, as students cannot be released until we are confident that we can suspend the lockdown. Again, all students are currently under the expert care of staff, and the SPPD is on site.”

1:07 PM

A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday after making a “generalized threat” on social media” according to local police, forcing a nearly three-hour lockdown Friday morning at South Pasadena High School.

Just before noon, the lockdown was lifted and students were released for lunch.

Spencer Louie, a sergeant with the South Pasadena Police Department, said, closing down the school was “a precaution,” noting that the student was not on campus while students remained in classrooms.

As doors were shut on campus, Louie said police officials were attempting to make contact with the suspect, noting that the school would remain in a lockdown mode until the student was apprehended.

During the search, officers combed the SPHS campus searching for anything that might appear to be suspicious. “We’re just closing down the entrances, making sure that no one is able to gain access to the campus,” explained Louie.

In an email to families, South Pasadena High Principal Janet Anderson wrote: “At this time, with assistance from law enforcement, we are investigating a posting from social media that is leading us to enforce a hard lockdown. There is no reason for panic. We just want to exercise the utmost caution. All staff and students are remaining in place with doors locked.”

Anderson encourage family members to not try to contact students during the lockdown. “Teachers are being updated as we receive news, and there is no reason for parents to report to school, as students cannot be released until we are confident that we can suspend the lockdown,” she wrote. “Again, all students are currently under the expert care of staff, and the SPPD is on site.”