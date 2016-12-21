2016 Mayor’s State of the City

Throughout the past year, the South Pasadena City Council and staff focused on environmental stewardship and governmental efficiency as priorities.

“Thanks to a dedicated and hardworking City Council and staff, it’s been busy and productive year,” said Mayor Diana Mahmud, who delivered her State of the City address on Wednesday, December 14, in the South Pasadena Library Community Room.

The following are highlights from the mayor’s state of the city address:

South Pasadena Mayor Diana Mahmud talked about a handful of projects and programs that exemplify two of the City Council’s major priorities under her tenure: governmental efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Renewable Energy Council

A Renewable Energy Council Report presented to Council in July:

Recommendations included the installation of Solar Panels at the public parking lot located at the City Hall parking lot at Hope and Mound, installation of electric vehicle charging stations at the lot, and an audit of City facilities for energy efficiency.

“We are in the process of developing a request for proposals with the goal of retaining the services of an environmental consultant that will advise the City Council on the projects proposed by the Renewal Energy Council and other potential solar and energy efficient projects our city should explore,” explained Mahmud, noting:

Solar array projected to cost between $780 and $965,000 to install according to the Renewable Energy Council

City Council has concerns with the report’s projected operations and maintenance costs, which may not have been adequately addressed.

City staff is working with a consultant to analyze feasibility and potential financing methods. They expect to report back to council with a contract for implementing at least some of these recommendations in Spring 2017.

Los Angeles County task force on Community Choice Aggregation

The County of Los Angeles, at the direction of the Board of Supervisors, initiated a technical feasibility study to determine if the County can meet the electricity load requirements for 82 eligible cities and County unincorporated areas with rates that are competitive with the local IOU, Southern California Edison.

“As mayor, I have taken on an active role in the County’s discussion on community choice aggregation, participating on the task force that oversees the feasibility study,” said Mahmud. “This feasibility study culminated in a business plan, that concluded that the formation of a CCA in Los Angeles County is financially feasible and would yield considerable benefits for all participating residents and businesses.” Potential benefits include:

Better local control over the energy mix.

The creation of quality jobs and local, renewable generation assets.

Providing rate stability ‐ lower costs for homeowners and businesses.

Consumer choice ‐ competition for lower rates and options for cleaner energy

Water Conservation Achievements

Community’s strong and consistent conservation of water:

Averaged a 27% decrease in cumulative monthly water usage for the period of June of 2015 to October 2016 when compared with 2013 levels

Met state‐mandated conservation goals in 11 of 17 months that the mandatory water reduction has been in effect

City helped to contribute to the State of California meeting its goal of a of a 25% reduction in water usage when compared with 2013 levels.

Polystyrene Ban

Reasons for the ban:

Foam polystyrene (or expanded polystyrene) breaks apart into smaller pieces, which, because of their lightweight nature, float in water and blow easily in the wind. This makes it harmful to not only our watershed, but to wildlife as well.

Public health is also impacted by the use of EPS containers.

By banning expanded polystyrene, the city will help protect waterways and oceans from pollution, protect wildlife from harm, protect human health and improve our quality of life.

Food service EPS by its nature has a rather short useful life, yet it takes centuries for it to decompose in a landfill, if at all. The ban reduces the amount of trash that goes in our landfills, reducing both clean‐up costs and landfill fees.

Ban enacted at 11/16 City Council meeting, and goes into effect on 12/15/17 after education and outreach.

AGZA Green Zone Certification

South Pasadena is the first city in nation to maintain parks 100% emissions free.

The city will be maintaining 13 properties and 62 medians with gas‐and emission‐free equipment; a total of more than 41 acres of City‐owned land.

By going green, we will avoid more than 31 tons of pollutants per year from being emitted into the air, resulting in immediate health benefits for residents, businesses, and visitors.

The chemicals being eliminated from the air include carbon dioxide (the main greenhouse gas contributing to global warming), carbon monoxide (a poisonous gas and secondary GHG), and particulate matter (2.5 and 10 microns), which cause respiratory problems including asthma, lung disease, emphysema, and lung cancer.

Purchase Caltrans Properties

The City of South Pasadena in negotiations with Caltrans to purchase two parcels: 1107 Grevalia and 2006 Berkshire.

“We have reached agreement with Caltrans on the purchase price of both properties,” said Mahmud.

Planning Commission has approved the zoning map change; it will go to City Council for approval in November. From there we will work with Caltrans to get the final approval form the CTC for the purchase of the property. Mahmud anticipated this will occur winter 2017.

Tree Planting and Replacement

82 trees were planted in the 2016 calendar year.

The City has budgeted a total of $120,000 for tree removal and replacement in Fiscal Year 2016‐17.

Increased line item budget for Tree trimming and grid pruning by $30,000 funds drawn in part from general fund’s tree replacement dedicated reserve ($100,000).

Landscape and Lighting District

The District funds:

City Forest and Median Landscape.

Street Lighting and Traffic Signals.

Trees are older and require more pruning, removal, and eventually replacement.

The assessment rate has not changed since 1996.

Ballots issued on December 2, 2016. Assessment Hearing on January 18, 2017.

Participation in Regional Govt.

Regional Partnerships:

SCAG Energy & Environment Committee

Delegate of SGVCOG, Learn more information about a number of regional programs, and various grants available to the city.

LA County Elected Officials Storm Water Funding Options Committee.

San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee.

Mayor has been active with the Water Policy Committee & Water Technical Advisory Committee as the Committee Chair.

Keeps abreast of legislature that affects water policies in the state, with particular interest in the San Gabriel Valley area.

Pushed the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGCOG) governing board to send letters of support or opposition on bills that will have an impact on the area.

Efficient Government

Transparency. City Records now accessible Online. In March 2016, the City launched an online records portal, www.southpasadenaca.gov/publicrecords. The portal provides online access to a huge volume of city records, including past agenda packets, resolutions, ordinances, minutes, contracts, and much more.

In the time since the portal was launched, the number of records requests at public counters have dropped by 50% for the period of March through September when compared with the previous year.

Financial Transparency Portal

The OpenGov Transparency portal launched in November. This is an interactive reporting tool that allows residents to explore the city’s financial information online through graphical formats and various numbers and chart visualizations. With this tool the city of South Pasadena is providing information from 2005 to the current budgeted year.

Infrastructure Projects:

Instituted Preventive Maintenance Program, which extends the age of paved streets and produces lower maintenance costs over the lifetime of the street.

Sewer Rehabilitation and Replacement Project. The replacement used an innovative technique called trenchless cured‐in‐place pipe lining, which significantly reduces the cost and reduces construction related disruptions because pipes are able to be repaired without opening trenches in the road.

Phase 1, completed between March and November 2015, fixed approximately 64,000 lineal feet of pipe with trenchless Cured‐In‐Place Pipe (CIPP) lining and open trench replacement of approximately 4,000 lineal feet of 6‐inch and 8‐inch pipe.

Phase 1 won the 2015 Engineering Achievement Award from the Los

Angeles Basin Section of the California Water Environment Association.

Phase 2 began on April 25, 2016, and is slated for completion in July 2017. It will repair approximately 20 miles of the City’s sewer system.

Once the second phase is completed, approximately 60% of the City’s entire sewer system will have been rehabilitated over the last 5 years.

The improvements made will increase the reliability of the system for the next 50 years, eliminating costly sewer spills and preventing fines and the pollution of the city ground water. The project was funded through a loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund with an interest rate of 2.3%.

Water Reservoirs and Water Bond Refinancing

Wilson Reservoir has a state of the art pump station complete and operational. The pumps are energy efficient, lowering the pumping costs.

Garfield Reservoir is slated for completion in June 2017. This is the largest capital improvement project in the City’s history, costing approximately $18 million. When it comes online, we expect to see a significant decrease of the costs to pump water, as we will be able to store a greater amount of water in the system, allowing us to pump water at times of day when electricity is most inexpensive.

Initiated design for Graves Reservoir with well head treatment. This will provide the ability to produce potable water at the site, reducing our reliance on water from MWD, and further reducing the cost to operate the system.

Taking advantage of historically low rates to refinance 2009 water bonds, reducing our annual debt service by 12% or approximately $374,000.

Library Operations Study

The City Council approved the Library Operations Study on May 4. It provides insight on the processes, services, and structures that will give Library patrons a 21st Century experience.

The library is now working to update the Library Strategic Plan in order to further understand how best to meet the needs of our community as we begin to modernize the Library‐going experience.

More than 600 community members ‐even non‐Library users– participated in strategic planning online survey from October through November.

In October, the Library extended operating hours on Thursdays to 9 p.m. as recommended by the Library Operations Study. The library will remain open later on Thursday nights to better serve those who attend the South Pasadena Farmers Market only a couple of blocks away.

Milestones and Memories

In preparing its 2016 Regional Transportation Plan, SCAG found 710 freeway tunnel “worst case scenario” of the identified alternatives in SR 710 DEIR.

Amgen Tour Start ‐ brought world class racers to South Pas. Attracted race fans from throughout Southern California. The tour really enjoyed South Pas, hope to return in 2018. Thank you to city’s major sponsors: SPUSD, City of Hope, Upper San Gabriel Valley MWD and Gus’ BBQ.

South Paws-adena Dog Park