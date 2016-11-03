2016 SPEF Golf Tournament

Many came out last Friday to support the South Pasadena Educational Foundation’s annual Tiger Tourney Golf Classic at the Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena. “This is a really fun event because in addition to the tournament there are putting and driving contests, food, drinks as well as a hole in one competition on hole No. 5 that’ll net the winner a cool $10,000,” said SPEF President Scott Moe. The event this year kicked off at 9 a.m. with registration and the putting contest. “This is a great event that raises money for South Pasadena’s athletics and physical education programs. For more information about SPEF, visit www.spef4kids.org.

