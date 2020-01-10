2021 Design? Your Chance to ‘Float’ An Idea

Design proposals for the 2021 South Pasadena float are being accepted until Jan. 31, according to South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee (SPTOR) officials.

Even though this year’s award-winning float is just now being disassembled, the committee is already starting to work on next year’s design. The group distributed its Rose Float Design Contest Entry Release Form by email on Jan. 5.

Once all entries are submitted, the form reads, members of the committee’s design team will review all applications. The judges will then present four options to the full SPTOR for a decision.

“Proposals should reflect next year’s theme,” said Janet Benjamin, committee decoration chair, in an email. “The float should celebrate education’s ability to open doors, open minds and change lives.”

She was relaying the 2021 “theme hint statement,” which the committee received from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. This is issued at the beginning of each year to all parade participants. The 2020 theme was “The Power of Hope.”

The TOR provided further thematic guidance for those wanting to submit designs for consideration for 2021:

“Education paves the path to success with a world of opportunities through knowledge, compassion and determination,” according to the TOR statement. “As students visualize their future, education is the bridge to accomplish their aspirations and encourage generations to come. Together, let’s celebrate dreams fulfilled, goals achieved and millions of lives forever changed.”

South Pasadena’s entry won the Mayor Trophy this year and last for the most outstanding float from a participating city.

The South Pasadena committee provides directions and tips for prospective designers through its entry release form.

“Keep in mind the logistics of converting the design into a float,” one guideline reads. In addition, the proposed sketch must be submitted in black and white on paper no larger than 11”x17” in size, the committee said.

For designers under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must sign the entry form.

The design, along with the signed form, can be submitted in person or mailed. The mailing address is SPTOR, P.O. Box 3662, South Pasadena, CA 91031.

Also accepting proposals are the Chamber of Commerce, 1121 Mission St., South Pasadena, CA 91030; and Reimagine Your Home, 1518 Mission St., South Pasadena, CA 91030.

The two-page document containing the entry release form along with suggestions and specifications can be printed from the SPTOR website, www.sptor.org.

This year’s float, “Victory at Last,” will be dismantled at the War Memorial Building site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The public is welcome to attend.