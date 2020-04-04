4 SPHS Students Earn National Honors in Art, Writing

Four South Pasadena High School students – Yifeng Ma, Bailey Negrete, Zhiqin Jiang and Cloe Maurer – recently earned national recognition in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Competition. Four national winners in a single year is the greatest number of awards given to SPHS students in school history, according to a district spokesperson.

Senior Yifeng (Yvonne) Ma won a gold medal for her digital artwork, “Library in a Train.” Meanwhile, senior Bailey Negrete earned a silver medal for photography; sophomore Zhiqin Jiang received a silver medal in the science fiction/fantasy category for his story, “Deception”; and sophomore Cloe Maurer won a silver medal for her written piece, “In California.”

These students have been identified by panels of creative professionals as “some of the most talented young artists and writers in the nation,” according to a SPUSD statement. This year, nearly 320,000 works of art and writing were submitted. Only the top 1% were recognized at the national level. Teachers Aimee Levie, Rouzanna Berberian, Jennifer Cutler and Diane Shires also received Gold and Silver Scholastic Educator Awards.