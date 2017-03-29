A Look Back 100 Years Ago at the Ostrich Farm in City

Throwback Thursday –The above photo was taken 100 years ago at South Pasadena’s world-famous Cawston Ostrich Farm. The little boy with his mother looks worried. His is a rational fear. The powerful legs of the live ostrich are taller than he is. His brother is pitched forward trying to stay on top his restless mount. Why do some parents put their kids through this? Why? Because it makes for a great family vacation photo, of course. Taking a souvenir photo sitting on top a live or stuffed ostrich was a must during your visit. Imagine receiving the photo postcard above of auntie Mary with her sons. You’d probably declare: so that’s what them thar folks do in California for a good time!

THROWBACK THURSDAY IS WRITTEN AND PRODUCED BY RICK THOMAS