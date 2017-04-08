AAR Offers Free Paper Shred Day for Community

The Arcadia Association of REALTORS® will have its annual free paper shredding day for the community on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8:30am to 12:00pm in its parking lot at 601 S. First Avenue, Arcadia.

Bring all of your unwanted documents! There is no need to remove paper clips, staples, folders, plastic covers, bindings, etc. Drive-through service will be available!

All materials will be safely shredded ( in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations) and recycled.

Representing local REALTORS® in the San Gabriel Valley for 93 years, the ARCADIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.TheAAR.com) is one of the oldest trade organizations in California. The AAR is dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate and is an advocate for private property rights and is headquartered in Arcadia.