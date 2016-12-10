Ad Hoc Committee Addresses Public’s Push for Rent Control

When a group of tenants at Amberwood Terrace and the owners of the apartment complex came to terms over rent increases several weeks ago, it raised the issue if the City of South Pasadena should consider rent stabilization.
The agreement reached between the two parties to delay the increases was a mutually acceptable agreement, however, the situation brought to light the topic of increased rents in the city as many residents are experiencing similar increases, according to South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez.
“Over 50 percent of those living in South Pasadena are renters, making for a vibrant and diverse place to live and raise a family,” wrote Gonzalez in a city staff report. “The city is both racially and economically diverse. However, with the wages not keeping up with the rise in housing costs, some tenants continue to express their concerns and have implored the city to look into rent stabilization policies. On the other hand, property owners are also reaching out and expressing their concerns about the city considering any type of rent control regulation.”
Over a series of four recent City Council meetings, Amberwood Terrace tenants, some irate while not holding back their frustration, pushed for rent control. They told councilmembers of the hardship they faced after new ownership at the apartment complex dramatically increased with little notice.
The council took action by establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, including councilmembers Dr. Marina Khubesrian and Michael Cacciotti, who met with some tenants and a representative of the ownership group. Following a second meeting, both sides came to terms, reaching an agreement.
“We continue to get a lot of inquires from renters seeking help from the city as they see rents rise,” he said. “We also get feedback from property owners asking about potential regulations the city might be looking into down the road.”
Gonzalez, recognizing there are two sides to a highly complex issue, stressed that a balance must be struck by both parties. Council members will be addressing the “charge, the purpose and the scope of the Ad Hoc committee that was formed,” he explained, noting that while Khubesrian and Cacciotti are the liaisons to the committee, “but the question is, what does the full council need in terms of information on the background, policy and legal ramifications so they can make an informed decision down the road.
A discussion and direction regarding the purpose of the recently established City Council Ad Hoc Rent Stabilization Committee will take place among the council this week. “We want to get a lot of feedback from the City Council,” said Gonzalez. “We want to have a dialogue between the balance of the council and the Ad Hoc committee so that there’s an understanding on what their charge is and what they would like to bring back in order for the council to move forward with looking at the options, our housing stock, best practices, examples of policies throughout the state, looking at cities that studied rent control but decided not to implement it and other issues that may arise.”
Gonzalez concludes that the City of South Pasadena learned from the Amberwood Terrace experience and “will now step back and really look at the larger picture regarding this situation,” he said. “The bottom line is there seems to be a tremendous shortage of housing. Costs on housing continue to rise because it’s a supply and demand issue. The less supply, the more expensive it is, and wages are not keeping up with those increases. But is controlling the amount and how fast property owners can raise the rent the best option or will it introduce other problems and not solve what we need it to solve? We also need to make sure that we don’t confuse rent control with affordable housing.”
The City Council will continue to study rent control and stabilization but “they would like to do it in a comprehensive manner,” explained Gonzalez, noting that about 50 percent of South Pasadena’s approximately 25,000 people current rent their residences. “The question is how do they move forward. Should they hold large public meetings? Should they hold informal meetings to get information from stakeholders to include renters, property owners? Should they look at case studies? So the input from the full Council will guide the process moving forward and set appropriate expectations.”
A city report contributed to this story.
As someone who resides in the Raymond Hill area, I find it highly amusing that the city of South Pasadena chooses now to interject itself into the affairs of tenants and landlords. Where was the city in the the many decades over which Amberwood Terrace became a slum and an absolute eyesore to the area? I was friendly with a former tenant in the Amberwood Terrace whose water heater stopped working. Repeated calls to building management went unanswered for weeks. At one point, he called the city out of frustration for assistance. The city’s response was basically ‘not our problem’. What about another building near Amberwood Terrace whose roof overhang became detached and was precariously hanging over a driveway for more than a year? That could have seriously hurt someone had it fallen and I’m surprised it never did. It was clearly visible to anyone from the street. I know South Pasadena has a group of thugs who go around fining people who are doing un-permitted work on their properties, why aren’t these inspectors also addressing dangerous structural issues such as this or the ones that have been found at Amberwood Terrace? The hullabaloo created by the tenants at Amberwood Terrace is nonsense and to be perfectly honest, as neglected as that building was by its former owner, its tenants have done absolutely nothing to improve the conditions there. Even now you’ll see balconies and patio areas neglected and full of junk. The building tenants regularly dump furniture and other items too large for their trash bin in front of the building. I won’t be sorry to see these types of tenants go and I know several other people in the area who feel the same way and are very happy that this disgusting building is finally getting some attention from the company that purchased it. It certainly never got any attention from the City of South Pasadena or from its slovenly residents.
There are a lot of decent people and families living at the Amberwood Terrace apartments and this is evident if you pay attention to what has been going on at City Council meetings and within the South Pasadena Tenants Union. A majority of tenants at the Amberwood Terrace apartments are working parents of school aged children and were originally attracted to the complex because of the decently priced rental rates of $1300-$1600 a month, but were forced to live in deteriorating conditions in order to secure their children’s enrollment in South Pasadena schools. To say that you and other residents in the Raymond Hill area “won’t be sorry to see these types of tenants go” is insulting and I’m disappointed to hear this coming from a neighbor here in this lovely community. Since the increase I’ve left this building and have moved into another complex on Raymond Hill, and will continue to reside in South Pasadena and to contribute to the community as will many of the other tenants regardless of insulting comments made by yourself or anyone who feels that their ability to afford higher rental rates entitles them to belittle lower-income families with this type of commentary. This is the exact reason that the issue of Rent Control needs to be brought to the table. The only reason that it is being focused on now is because of the relentless and noble efforts put forth by the tenants at this building of whom you would love so much to expel from this community. So don’t get too excited about removing us “slovenly” people because we aren’t going anywhere.
I’d like to clarify that it’s not only the Amberwood residents who have been speaking out and demanding action from the City Council. The South Pasadena Tenants Union has been organizing for rent control, and community members — homeowners included — have voiced support at the Council meetings. The Union’s canvassing efforts have revealed near-unanimous support among renters, and significant support among homeowners. The Amberwood hikes were an egregious example of moral bankruptcy, but many more families are struggling as landlords take advantage in smaller increments that add up to big survival challenges. The mayor and Council like to repeat claims of business hardship, but EVERY rent control ordinance includes a provision to allow landlords a fair return on investment. Saying it again and again doesn’t make it true.