Ad Hoc Committee Addresses Public’s Push for Rent Control

When a group of tenants at Amberwood Terrace and the owners of the apartment complex came to terms over rent increases several weeks ago, it raised the issue if the City of South Pasadena should consider rent stabilization.

The agreement reached between the two parties to delay the increases was a mutually acceptable agreement, however, the situation brought to light the topic of increased rents in the city as many residents are experiencing similar increases, according to South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez.

“Over 50 percent of those living in South Pasadena are renters, making for a vibrant and diverse place to live and raise a family,” wrote Gonzalez in a city staff report. “The city is both racially and economically diverse. However, with the wages not keeping up with the rise in housing costs, some tenants continue to express their concerns and have implored the city to look into rent stabilization policies. On the other hand, property owners are also reaching out and expressing their concerns about the city considering any type of rent control regulation.”

Over a series of four recent City Council meetings, Amberwood Terrace tenants, some irate while not holding back their frustration, pushed for rent control. They told councilmembers of the hardship they faced after new ownership at the apartment complex dramatically increased with little notice.

The council took action by establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, including councilmembers Dr. Marina Khubesrian and Michael Cacciotti, who met with some tenants and a representative of the ownership group. Following a second meeting, both sides came to terms, reaching an agreement.

“We continue to get a lot of inquires from renters seeking help from the city as they see rents rise,” he said. “We also get feedback from property owners asking about potential regulations the city might be looking into down the road.”

Gonzalez, recognizing there are two sides to a highly complex issue, stressed that a balance must be struck by both parties. Council members will be addressing the “charge, the purpose and the scope of the Ad Hoc committee that was formed,” he explained, noting that while Khubesrian and Cacciotti are the liaisons to the committee, “but the question is, what does the full council need in terms of information on the background, policy and legal ramifications so they can make an informed decision down the road.

A discussion and direction regarding the purpose of the recently established City Council Ad Hoc Rent Stabilization Committee will take place among the council this week. “We want to get a lot of feedback from the City Council,” said Gonzalez. “We want to have a dialogue between the balance of the council and the Ad Hoc committee so that there’s an understanding on what their charge is and what they would like to bring back in order for the council to move forward with looking at the options, our housing stock, best practices, examples of policies throughout the state, looking at cities that studied rent control but decided not to implement it and other issues that may arise.”

Gonzalez concludes that the City of South Pasadena learned from the Amberwood Terrace experience and “will now step back and really look at the larger picture regarding this situation,” he said. “The bottom line is there seems to be a tremendous shortage of housing. Costs on housing continue to rise because it’s a supply and demand issue. The less supply, the more expensive it is, and wages are not keeping up with those increases. But is controlling the amount and how fast property owners can raise the rent the best option or will it introduce other problems and not solve what we need it to solve? We also need to make sure that we don’t confuse rent control with affordable housing.”

The City Council will continue to study rent control and stabilization but “they would like to do it in a comprehensive manner,” explained Gonzalez, noting that about 50 percent of South Pasadena’s approximately 25,000 people current rent their residences. “The question is how do they move forward. Should they hold large public meetings? Should they hold informal meetings to get information from stakeholders to include renters, property owners? Should they look at case studies? So the input from the full Council will guide the process moving forward and set appropriate expectations.”

A city report contributed to this story.