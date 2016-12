Uber pulls self-driving cars from California roads SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber pulled its self-driving cars from California roads after state regulators moved to revoke their registrations, officials said Wednesday. The Associated Press

The Latest: Gov.-elect says lawmakers failed to keep promise RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on efforts to repeal House Bill 2 in North Carolina (all times local): The Associated Press

In bitter divide, repeal of North Carolina LGBT law fails RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Amid deepening acrimony, a supposedly bipartisan deal to kill the North Carolina law known as the "bathroom bill" fell apart Wednesday night, ensuring the likelihood that global corporations and national sports events will continue to stay away from the state. The Associated Press

Mississippi church member charged in 'Vote Trump' arson JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man with a prior criminal record was arrested Wednesday in the burning of an African-American church that was spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump," and the church's bishop said the man is a member of the congregation. The Associated Press