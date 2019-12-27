Armed Bandit Nabbed in South Pas Following High-Speed Police Chase

A would-be grinch who tried to steal Christmas ended up in jail following a high-speed police chase that started in Pasadena and ended with a crash in South Pas, police said.

Johnny Daniel Pollock, 30, of Long Beach was hauled off to the Los Angeles County Jail and held in lieu of $50,000 bail on Monday night after allegedly sticking up a 34-year-old Alhambra man at gunpoint in the parking structure of Macy’s in the 400 block of South Lake Avenue, Pasadena Police Lt. Pete Hettema told the news website Pasadena Now.

Reportedly, Pollock approached his victim around 9:23 p.m. as the victim was loading Christmas presents into the trunk of his car in the Macy’s garage.

According to police, the bandit flashed a handgun and demanded the victim’s gifts and cash — but the victim slammed his trunk shut to safeguard the gifts before handing over $40 in cash.

Pollock then fled on foot before eventually getting in his car and hightailing it.

However, Pollock’s vehicle was spotted by a police helicopter and was followed as it raced through Pasadena and South Pas streets, running red lights along the way, reports said.

Pasadena police chased the fleeing vehicle into South Pas, where they were joined by four units from the South Pasadena police as well as by San Marino officers.

According to reports, Pollock lost control of his vehicle at Arroyo Drive and Mission Street in South Pas, crashing into a carport on Arroyo before fleeing on foot.

He reportedly fled between apartment buildings near the crash site but was quickly arrested by Pasadena officers.

South Pasadena officers who gave chase and aided in the arrest were Cpl. Joe Johnson and officers Michael Smith, Patrick Zamora and Isaac Gutierrez, according to Sgt. Spencer Louie, a South Pas watch commander.

The robbery victim was not injured, and the stolen money was recovered from the suspect’s pants pocket, according to reports. In addition, the handgun was reportedly found in Pollock’s car.

Pollock was charged with suspicion of armed robbery.