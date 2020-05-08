Arroyo Vista Teachers’ Messages Inspire Students

Arroyo Vista Elementary School teachers recently added inspirational messages for students to the sidewalk in front of the school on El Centro Street.

Knowing that students and families are taking more walks together in the neighborhood, the teachers — who followed social distancing practices while creating the messages — believed that students would benefit from messages of hope and encouragement during this uncertain time.

The messages also were added to the teachers’ Google classrooms so everyone had a chance to view the messages of love and hope during the crisis.