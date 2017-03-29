Award-Winning Theatrical Performance in South Pas

An Encore Performance of Ray Bradbury’s “Pillar of Fire,” a precursor to “Fahrenheit 451,” was performed last Friday by Emmy Award-winning actor Bill Oberst Jr. in the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room. The a multi-award winning one man show using Ray Bradbury’s own words drew an enthusiastic audience of about 150 people.The free event was part of the “One Book, One City” Big Read project this month focusing on Bradbury.

Last August, Oberst performed a virtuoso ‘unplugged” version of the show in the South Pasadena Library Park after an unplanned power outage hit the entire library earlier in the day. Without the lighting, amplified sound, or the recorded voices that were planned, Bill earned a huge standing ovation after his performance. Obers will be traveling throughout the country to perform the dynamic “Pillar of Fire,” which was selected as the “Best Solo Show” of 2015 in Los Angeles by BitterLemons. It also won the Platinum Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Photos by Bill Glazier