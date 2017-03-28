AYSO Region 214 U10 Girls Win Area Championship

With only two months of consistent practice, South Pasadena’s AYSO U10 Girls team recently won the West San Gabriel Valley Area All-Stars 2017 Tournament. With a strong dedication and commitment, Coach Pedro Diaz worked hard to ensure that his team would achieve championship status. Even when opposing teams chanted “let’s crush them,” the South Pasadena U10 Girls exuded humility and a positive attitude. Despite the scorching 90-degree heat, the U10 Girls showed determination and solidarity as they scored their third goal at the 56-minute mark, winning the All-Stars Championship 3-0 against Pasadena. Their passion for soccer and pride for South Pasadena proved unyielding as the U10 Girls won this year’s Area All-Stars Championship while scoring a total of 29 goals with only 10 goals allowed during the season.