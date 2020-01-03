BOY, OH, BOY!

Meet Pablo Garcia-Stephens — the first baby born in South Pasadena in 2020.

Diane Garcia and Kyle Stephens of Highland Park welcomed their New Year’s newcomer into the world at 4:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the Del Mar Birth Center on El Centro Street in South Pasadena, the center announced.

The little guy weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. The birth was attended by Certified Nurse Midwife Dana Deane.

Delia Camp, administrative director of the birth center, reports that mom, dad and little Pablo were all doing just great.

Photo courtesy of Del Mar Birth Center