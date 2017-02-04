BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle Crashes Into Garage, Comes Out Other Side into Yard

South Pasadena Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Collis Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday after a vehicle crashed into a garage door, knocking down the back wall before coming to a rest after hitting a retaining wall.

When officers arrived, they found a silver vehicle in the backyard beyond garage.

According to South Pasadena Police Department Officer Jeff Holland the car had been driven from one side of the street to the other, into their neighbor’s driveway, through the pair of barriers into the backyard. Holland said the two occupants of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries, and refused medical treatment from officials.

The homeowners of the damaged residence, noted officials, were not home at the time of the incident. Holland said vehicle was removed from the backyard and did not require towing. “The driver tried to stop, but I believe she was pressing the gas (accelerator), got confused on which pedal she was pushing, hit the garage and went all the way through. The retaining wall stopped her.”