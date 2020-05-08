Busick to Become Middle School’s Principal

Cheryl Busick, who has been principal at Arroyo Vista Elementary School for nine years, will continue her administrative career with South Pasadena Unified School District as principal of South Pasadena Middle School. The district announced the move on Tuesday, noting that Busick’s official first day as the SPMS principal will be July 1.

Busick replaces David Kubela, who recently left to become principal of High Desert School in Acton after a dozen years at SPMS. In the meantime, the district will begin the hiring process to replace Busick at Arroyo Vista.

“We are thrilled to announce that Cheryl Busick will take the lead at South Pasadena Middle School,” said Superintendent Geoff Yantz in a statement. “Mrs. Busick’s proven leadership skills within the district and her track record of developing a positive learning experience for students, a supportive teaching environment for faculty and staff, and an engaged parent community will serve our middle school well.”

During Busick’s nine years at Arroyo Vista, the school earned a National Blue Ribbon School award in 2019, the California Distinguished School award in 2017 and 2014, and the California Gold Ribbon School award in 2015.

In the district’s announcement, Busick was described as a leader who “passionately advocates for continuous improvements in student learning by spearheading programs that help students achieve their personal best while also encouraging community involvement” and who “effortlessly brings together teachers and staff encouraging them to develop academic initiatives that assist at-risk learners and challenge those students who perform above grade level.”

Before joining Arroyo Vista, Busick was principal of Longden Elementary School in Temple City. Prior to that, she served

as assistant principal at Mark Keppel, Fremont and Glenoaks elementary schools in Glendale, and also a categorical specialist at Wilson Middle School in Glendale. She began her teaching career at Mountain Avenue Elementary School in La Crescenta.

Busick earned her master’s degree in education from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego and her bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University, along with an administrative services credential from Chapman University in Orange and a multiple subjects credential from Long Beach State University.