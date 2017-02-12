CB Richards: “It’s been an honor and a privilege…”

February 10, 2017 | CB Richards

Tiger Football Players, Coaches, Parents and Supporters:

It’s been an honor and a privilege to have spent eight great years coaching South Pasadena Tiger Football and the last two as your head coach. It is after much consideration over the past few weeks, that I am writing you to let you know I have decided to step down as the head football coach.

I am proud and humbled to have been a part of South Pas High’s historic football program. The role of head football coach takes enormous amounts of a one’s time and energy, and responsibilities and demands on a head coach continue to increase. From March to December you are working and thinking football. You can’t just follow the job description of a “stipend” coach. To do the role of head coach right, at least the way I operate, you have to go all in. At the same time, the demands of my personal life and financial obligations continue to grow as well. So, it is with a heavy heart that I make the decision to step away from the SPHS head coaching role and perhaps find an opportunity to coach somewhere in a lesser capacity, or where I can manage both my personal obligations and

coaching role in a smarter and better way.

Mr. Greg Luna, our athletic director, will begin the process to fill the position. I will work with the SPHS administration and the new coach to ensure a smooth and quick transition. The school and coaches are committed to continuing the winning ways of the past two years and improving to another level. In the interim, Coach Chi will continue running the after school football weight room through spring. I will continue to be available to the players after school in this off-season to assist with speed, strength and skill training. I am staying on at South Pas as the Head Track & Field Coach, so I will be around to help promote continued growth and support the program as I can.

I hold fond many memories and grateful for my time with you and a SPHS assistant coach from 2006 – 2011 and as head coach from 2015 – 2016. It truly has been an amazing experience. This past season I had the honor to coach both our Varsity and Frosh-Soph teams. On the Frosh-Soph level this season, we saw a winning record of 6-3-1 and the team earned a share of the Rio Hondo League title. On the Varsity level, I am grateful for all we all accomplished together including:

• Back-to-back winning varsity seasons with a combined winning regular season record of 15-5

• Back-to-back CIF playoff berths

• 31 South Pas football players earning Rio Hondo All-League status

• 6 players earning All-Area recognition from the Pasadena Star News

• For the first time since the 1990s, 2 players were named 1st-team All CIF (Jalen Ross & Ben Quirk)

To the players, coaches and staff: Thank you! All of my respect for your time, energy and

dedication to South Pas Football. I’m grateful for all your hard work and dedication. It’s been my honor to take this journey with you and I feel proud of all we accomplished together both on and off the field. With that said, I am most proud of witnessing our football players learn accountability, improve their academics and gain character. To you, the young men I had the great privilege of coaching in this program, my hope is these qualities continue to advance in each of you and that you further develop and make great contributions as citizens in our community.

And finally, I want to express my sincerest thank you to the South Pas administration, Tiger football fans, and great parents who supported us every step of the way. I wish you all the best for a positive and successful future.

Go Tigers! Respectfully yours,

C.B. Richards