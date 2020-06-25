Chamber: Enjoy Shops, Restaurants — Safely — on July 4 Weekend

The July 4 weekend is a perfect time to wear your red, white and blue and stroll the streets of South Pasadena to celebrate the reopening of numerous businesses that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is teaming with the city of South Pasadena, the South Pasadena Arts Council, Transition South Pasadena and the Festival of Balloons Committee to decorate local streets and encourage residents to patronize the newly reopened restaurants and shops.

“It’s been a challenging few months for everyone, and now it’s time to have some fun in our community,” explained chamber President/CEO Laurie Wheeler. “If you haven’t strolled through South Pasadena lately, the July 4 weekend is the perfect time to come out with the family to enjoy food from your favorite restaurants and shop local.”

Among the festive touches, posters created by local residents will be displayed along Fair Oaks Avenue and Mission Street. Strings of environmentally friendly hand-sewn flags created by members of Transition South Pasadena will add to the holiday scene. Several local businesses are planning special displays for their shop windows, and SPARC is coordinating several original window paintings by local student artists.

“While the traditional Festival of Balloons parade, fireworks and other festivities are canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, we invite the community to support our local businesses and celebrate their reopening as we celebrate the July 4 holiday,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler pointed out that facial coverings and observing social distancing are mandatory, in compliance with public health notices.

“Many businesses have limited space and adjusted hours, and a few will be open on Sunday, July 5, so we recommend that community members check online or call a business of interest before visiting,” Wheeler said. “Several businesses will be open all weekend, and some will offer special July 4 holiday discounts on select items.”

Organizers of the July 4 observance include Sheila Pautsch, representing the city; Joe Payne, representing the Festival of Balloons Committee; Sandy Kitto, representing SPARC; Madeline Di Giorgi and Rona Bortz, representing Transitions South Pasadena; and Wheeler, representing the chamber.