Chamber, League of Women Voters Present Candidates Forum Sept. 30

The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters are co-sponsoring a City Council Candidates Forum. The event will feature all the qualified candidates for City Council Districts 1, 2 and 3. It will be held on a Zoom webinar, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. It is free to join in, but pre-registration is required.

The candidates will be asked questions that are suggested by the general public, and will focus on business-related issues. The main topic categories are: economic development, improving the business district, how the arts impact business, environment/sustainability and the city interface with the businesses. The public is invited to submit questions to the LWV-PA at forums@lwv-pa.org or the chamber at info@southpasadena.net.

There will be time for people to submit questions during the forum. Moderators from the League of Women Voters will review the submitted questions and all candidates will have an opportunity to answer them.

The candidates

(in alphabetical order):

District 1: Bob Joe (incumbent),

Evelyn Zneimer

District 2: Jack Donovan

District 3: Alan Ehrlich

Michelle Hammond

Jon Primuth

District 3 candidate Jaz Sawyer suspended his campaign this week, although he will still be an option on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The League of Women Voters-Pasadena Area is a political, nonpartisan organization that never supports or opposes candidates or political parties, and the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce does not endorse individual candidates.