Chamber, Local Company Team Up to Help Businesses

The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce has partnered with The Print Spot to produce signs for local storefront windows to help describe how a customer should place an order.

Businesses in South Pasadena are invited to provide a logo or simply the business name and have the option of signs announcing that the establishment is open, taking orders or closed.

The signs can be ordered through the Chamber of Commerce and will be delivered directly to the business. There is no cost for the first sign although a donation of $10 is requested. Additional signs may be purchased for $10 each.

The idea was hatched when residents noticed that several businesses lacked signage that could be seen from the street by potential customers. The chamber and Print Spot collaborated to fill the void.

“All windows will have a uniform-looking sign that’s easy to read from a car,” said Laurie Wheeler, the chamber’s president and CEO.

The city of South Pasadena has approved the design for use in a store window for the duration of the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” order. The city requires that window signs cannot exceed 20% of the total window area, but an individual business does not have to get a permit under these conditions. The posters are 13 inches by 19 inches and also include space for a phone number, email address or website.

“Residents are welcome to sponsor a sign for their favorite business in town,” said Wheeler. “They can call the chamber for more details. Let’s help keep our small businesses going and strong.”

For more information, call (626) 441-2339 or email the Chamber of Commerce at info@southpasadena.net.