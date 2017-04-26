Church to Operate the Rialto Theatre

On “La La Land” Day, special since some scenes from the movie were shot in South Pasadena, it was learned that a Church Group has signed a lease to operate the Rialto Theatre in town.

While Los Angeles was celebrating “La La Land” Day on Tuesday with aerial dancers, a jazz band and the release of the movie’s DVD, South Pasadena resident Escott Norton, who heads up the Friends of the Rialto, confirmed that Mosaic Church on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles was, perhaps, enjoying “Another Day in the Sun,” as the song goes, after it agreed to terms with the theater, owned by Izek Shomof.

What the new operators want to do with the church was not clear at press time.

Norton doesn’t know the length of the lease, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations believes it is for 20 years.

During a winter tour of the theater with church officials, Norton asked the group if they saw a fit between the church and the Friends of the Rialto regarding “the possibility of working something out,” he explained. Norton has expressed interest in booking the theater on days Mosaic Church is not putting it to use. “I explained what my vision for the theater was – multiple use so that there’s something here every night and day,” he said, noting that he’d like to see the venue full of life again, featuring art education during the daytime hours, and movies, guest speakers, live theater, music and a variety of other programs at night.

Norton said on Tuesday the church has not officially announced the lease, but looks forward to working with them if both parties can come to an agreement.

In a New York Times article in December 2015, the newspaper described Mosaic as a hip church “that counts thousands of young people among the congregants, offering sermons rife with pop-culture references, musical performances that look like Coachella and a brand cultivated for social media.”

On one Sunday, according to the article, the place was packed with 700 people as church-goers took turns “leading songs, most of which were originals that praise God’s glory.”

Norton said the church wants to be a good neighbor and part of the South Pasadena community.