CIF Cancels Spring Sports Season

Declaring that “the health and safety of our student-athletes is always our highest priority,” the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which serves as the governing body of high school athletics throughout the state, has officially canceled the 2020 spring season and upcoming CIF playoffs in all sports.

The move was expected, but nevertheless disappointing for student-athletes, coaches and administrators involved in the largest of the three seasons of competition.

“Personally, it was heartbreaking to share the news on multiple occasions of postponements to cancellation,” said Anthony Chan, athletic director at South Pasadena High School. “We went from the possibility of maybe returning to not returning at all. Having seen the athletes, coaches, families, boosters and others work so hard but have their season cut short was difficult news to break.”

Chan reported that the spring sports season is one of the school’s most competitive.

“Track and field has always been one of our strongest programs, with several consecutive years of Rio Hondo League championships,” Chan said. “This year, the boys’ team was ranked No. 2 and No. 1 in CIF and area polls right next to [Bellflower] St. John Bosco. We would have had a chance to take a CIF title for the boys.”

The Tigers’ boys’ volleyball team figured to be in title contention and was targeting a deep run in the CIF playoffs.

“Baseball was hoping to make some noise this year,” Chan explained. “After a long drought of losses in league play, their hard work had led them to a 4-2 win in the league opener against San Marino. This was a great feat for our program as it demonstrates all the work those athletes, coaches and families have put in.”

Chan also touted the badminton and boys’ golf teams as having high hopes in 2020.

Though he has been surrounded by disappointment, Chan ultimately agrees with the decision.

“Professionally, I think it was the right thing to do,” Chan told The Review. “If we are asked to close schools down for the remainder of the year to avoid gatherings, yet try to have athletes congregate for practice, it would be hypocritical. This pandemic is above any of us and doesn’t discriminate who gets infected. At this point, many of us know people who have been affected by this pandemic. We need to all do our part and stay home to allow our healthcare workers to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.”