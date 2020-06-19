CIF Eager to Resume School Sports, but Safety Comes First

The CIF Southern Section sent a clear message last Friday, reiterating its adherence to the safety of students from member schools and a desire to get athletics up and running when possible.

Rob Wigod, CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics, sent an update regarding fall sports and a guideline to help schools and districts preparing to bring back sports. The decision to resume physical activities ultimately falls on local school districts, boards of education and heads of private schools.

“The message I want to convey to all of you is that we are totally committed to having fall, winter and spring sports during the 2020-21 school year,” he said in a statement. “ … I am sure [school districts, boards and heads of private schools] will follow the recommendations of state and local health authorities in arriving at the decisions that are in the best interests of their students and school communities.”

The CIF State office and 10 section commissioners held a teleconference last week and discussed at length “various scenarios that relate to fall sports,” according to Wigod. All officials agreed to have an announcement regarding fall athletics no later than Monday, July 20.

The Sports Medicine Advisory committee developed a 10-page Return to Activity guideline to assist schools and districts as they begin to open campuses and allow student-athletes to resume training. Committee members also stressed the importance of a physical examination before participation in practices.

The California high school athletics governing board also granted a waiver of bylaw 207 that allows a student to transfer to a new school during the first semester of 2020-21 year because of financial difficulties. Parents or guardians must submit a letter from an employer or former employer stating they were either laid off, received a reduction in salary or terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When transferring from a private school, parents or guardians need documentation from the private school administration showing their effort to obtain financial assistance from the school and the aid offered was insufficient or denied.

Playoff groupings for fall sports, not including football, were unveiled by CIF-SS last week and two South Pasadena High School programs were affected.

The girls’ volleyball team will be competing in Division 3 in the upcoming season and girls’ tennis moved down to Division 3. The cross-country squads remained in Division 4 and boys’ water polo is in Division 3.