CIF to Reveal Prep Sports Plans on Monday

The CIF’s upcoming announcement could affect whether and when the South Pasadena High School Tigers will be able to break through the banner and begin the 2020-21 sports season. The ultimate decision, however, belongs to the school district.

The CIF Southern Section has scheduled a news conference with Commissioner Rob Wigod for Monday, July 20, to detail the organization’s plans for the 2020-21 high school sports year.

The virtual news conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The South Pasadena Unified School District earlier this month suspended all athletic activity, including practices.

“Athletics at South Pasadena High School cannot return until we receive appropriate approval and we can assure the safety of our student-athletes and coaches,” Anthony Chan, athletic director at SPHS, said Wednesday. “At this time, we cannot hold athletic practices and contests. Please know that the district, site administration and staff have been working to plan safe return to practice protocols should we receive guidance to move toward in-person practices.”

Chan mentioned the recent decisions by the Los Angeles Unified and the San Diego Unified school districts to begin the 2020-21 school year via distance learning as a possible indicator of the direction of fall sports.

“Most districts are looking at those big dominoes, and they might be falling soon, too,” said Chan. “There has been a lot of speculation on what is going to happen and if fall sports will be moved.”

Where facts have been scarce, speculation has run rampant. One possible model, which apparently has been gaining support, would allow for three separate sports seasons of approximately two months each, beginning in January and finishing at the end of May. Under that scenario, teams would play few, if any, nonleague games and a season could possibly overlap with one of the other sports seasons. The sports would follow the standard fall-winter-spring order under this plan.

The decision to resume physical activities ultimately falls on local school districts, boards of education and heads of private schools.

The CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee developed a 10-page Return to Activity guideline to assist schools and districts as they consider the opening of campuses and resumption of training. Committee members also emphasized the importance of physical examinations prior to participation in practices.

The California high school athletics governing board also granted a waiver of bylaw 207, which allows a student to transfer to a new school during the first semester of the 2020-21 year because of financial difficulties. To enable a student’s transfer, parents or guardians must submit a letter from an employer or former employer stating they were either laid off, received a reduction in salary or were terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When a student seeks to transfer from a private school, parents or guardians need documentation from the school’s administration showing their effort to obtain financial assistance from the institution and also showing that the aid offered was insufficient or that assistance was denied.

Chan remains optimistic about the program.

“We have so many exciting teams that have been preparing for a season, and I know we all want to see our Tiger athletes compete,” Chan said.