City Council Looks to Amend Ordinance

South Pasadena City Council members will consider adopting an urgency ordinance this week to address the recent state law that makes it easier for property owners to construct secondary units on their property.

Amending the South Pasadena Municipal Code would revise the regulations for second dwelling units.

“The state of California is working to increase the amount of housing stock since we do have a severe housing shortage, and rent prices continue to climb and for many, wages are not keeping up with the increases,” explained South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez.

The City Council will consider an urgency ordinance “so that we can have protections in place, and provide us with the time to deal with the issue in a methodical and comprehensive way. City staff is bringing an ordinance so that the council can put in the appropriate safeguards to protect the quality of life in neighborhoods.

Earlier this year, Governor Brown signed Senate Bill 1069 into law, significantly expanding an owner or developer’s ability to construct a second residential dwelling on a property.

“It’s obvious that South Pasadena has been impacted by the housing market,” explained Gonzalez. “Recently, we’ve had issues with renters experiencing a tremendous increase and the main contributor to this issue is the fact that we have very low inventory. Wages are not keeping up with housing costs, so the state (of California) would like to make it easier for more housing to be created and to have less roadblocks at the local level.”

However, Gonzalez stressed that the city must be mindful “that we need to continue to protect the quality of life for our residents when it comes to parking, the size of a secondary units and minimum lot size,” he said. “These areas need to be addressed so that we can maintain local control on this matter.”