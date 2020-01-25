City Extends Review Period for General Plan, Downtown Plan

The city last week announced it was extending the review period for the still-evolving update of the General Plan and Downtown Specific Plan to Feb. 12 in order to give the community additional time to review and share input.

The move had been expected, as the General Plan is a complex, document of 152 pages, broken down into three overall parts, one of them including eight specific elements covering a wide array of topics from about the future of the city as a whole. Among them are economic, public health and safety and education issues. In all, it encompasses 274 action items in its current iteration.

The Downtown Specific Plan is a similarly nuanced document of 154 pages focusing on plans for that area of the city.

South Pasadena last updated its General Plan in 1998. The 2020 General Plan Update will guide key decisions over the next 20 years.

“We are looking forward to feedback from our residents that will guide the development of our General Plan and Downtown Specific Plan,” City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe said in a news release.

“These documents will strategically plan for community needs and desires for years to come.”

The city also announced two additional community meetings to provide an overview of the plans. Those meetings, both in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 1414 Mission St., are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.

DeWolfe said residents are also invited to attend regularly scheduled Planning Commission meetings between now and May 2020 to participate in an open forum regarding specific sections of the plan and to provide additional feedback.

The Planning Commission meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

All cities and counties in California are required to have and update a general plan to set forth each city’s long-range policies and reflect the community’s goals and values.

In South Pas, draft documents for the plans were developed from public input over the last 22 months.

The General Plan’s three main parts include an introduction, the eight plan elements and an overall of implementation.

The eight plan elements summarize how future growth and conservation are planned to occur by pointing out physical, economic and social ends the city wants to achieve.

The chapters include “Our Natural Community” with a focus on conservation and open space, “Our Prosperous Community” (economic development), “Our Well Planned Community (land use/design, housing, parks and recreation), “Our Accessible Community (traffic circulation), “Our Healthy Community” (public health, noise and land use), “Our Safe Community” (public safety), “Our Active Community” (land use, open space, parks and recreation) and “Our Creative Community” (culture and schools).

The implementation section details timing, approximate costs and potential funding sources and status.

To view the proposed 2020 General Plan and Downtown Specific Plan Update, visit: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building/general-plan/proposed-2019-general-plan-downtown-specific-plan-update.