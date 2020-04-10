City Implores Use of Face Masks in Public

City officials are encouraging residents to wear fabric masks or face coverings for their outdoor excursions as a measure to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its weekly letter to residents, the City Council issued the recommendation that follows the guidelines from Los Angeles County officials last week. Residents are urged to wear fabric masks, bandanas or scarves in an effort to preserve the supply of hospital-grade surgical masks for medical workers during the pandemic.

This recommendation may soon become a requirement. The city of Los Angeles is today implementing a requirement that people wear masks that cover the nose and mouth outdoors and that essential businesses still in operation provide masks for their employees, under penalty of a fine. As of press time this week, neither the county nor the city have followed suit with L.A.

According to the county Department of Public Health, there were 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among South Pasadena residents, although it remains unclear how many of those cases required hospitalization. The county had 7,530 confirmed cases as of press time, with 198 documented deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged in November in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread throughout the globe, save for Antarctica.

According to the public health department, the best defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people and to practice social distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

Though city facilities remain closed, essential and emergency services are functioning. Residents can find up-to-date information as well as contact information on the city’s website, SouthPasadenaCA.gov.