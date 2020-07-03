City Operating Budget a Work in Progress

Rather than kicking off the fiscal year on Wednesday with an operating budget adjusted to absorb the predicted revenue shortfalls from the pandemic, the City Council instead punted last week and approved a continuing appropriations resolution.

The decision was unanimous only for lack of another legal option. When the meeting agenda was published, it only included action on the continuing appropriations resolution — not an option between the two. For now, the city will function on essentially the operating budget that was approved last year, and will tentatively approve a new budget within 60 days of the new year.

Councilman Richard Schneider, with strong support from Councilman Michael Cacciotti, led the charge to delay budget adoption last week, largely on the basis of an unsolicited analysis prepared by a former finance director that was critical of the budget that had been presented to the city’s finance commission.

“There’s a lot of discontent in the community about whether the numbers are accurate and whether the funds have the correct balances now,” Schneider said last week. “I have no doubt that [Finance Director Karen Aceves] is working assiduously to get them correct, but I think they are something of a moving target, and there are corrections and adjustments being made to both the revenue and expenses and their anticipated numbers as we speak.”

The analysis, which was prepared by Josh Betta, casts doubt upon Aceves’ budget, claiming the city does not have a clear grasp of its own financial situation. Complicating matters is that an audit on the 2018-19 fiscal year is still being completed. Because the numbers have not been verified and compared to prior years, Betta — who has held finance director stints in South Pasadena, San Marino, Bell and Glendora, among other locales — characterized the proposed budget as “a product of professional incompetence” in a public comment last week.

Aceves, who was tabbed only this year as the city’s finance director, explained that several factors delayed work on the audit while she served as the interim director, including significant staff turnover, the implementation of a new payroll system, the city’s utility billing firm going bankrupt and an unexpected county audit on an Arroyo Seco project.

“When they would have come in to do their work on-site is when the pandemic hit, so we had to do an entire audit online and virtually, which is completely unprecedented,” she added. “In talking to the auditors, they feel very comfortable that we’ve done everything we can to do as quickly as we can, recognizing the circumstances the city has faced over the past year.”

Aceves estimated her department was around 70% through the audit and would expect it to be completed by the end of the summer.

City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe said the workload alone is a factor, casting blame on the city’s regimes of yore.

“At the core of these concerns is the reality that the finance department was simply not well managed for seven years,” she said. “This is no secret, as the City Council has taken extensive measures over the past two years to strengthen financial management.

“While much has been done, there are still accounting errors that must be corrected,” DeWolfe added. “That work is time-consuming and labor-intensive.”

The finance commission had in May unanimously approved the budget Aceves had presented, which included $3.5 million in expenditure cuts to address projected revenue dips in sales taxes and other income sources. When the City Council itself previewed the budget in early June, Aceves had made numerous adjustments, which she attributed later as being on account of policy changes from Los Angeles County related to pandemic restrictions.

That budget was published in time for the City Council’s meeting on June 3. However, that meeting was delayed a week when county officials imposed a 6 p.m. curfew due to protests in the wake of the fatal arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Betta first emailed his analysis out to media outlets and the city that same day.

Betta, in addition to local residents Stephen and Sheila Rossi, discussed their precarious interpretations of the city’s finances in a community Zoom meeting hosted by another resident, Bill Kelly, on June 9.

By the time the City Council met on June 10, petitioners were demanding the city adopt the continuing appropriations measure. The panel instead kicked the discussion back to the finance commission, which ultimately recommended on a 4-1 vote on June 18 to delay the budget and go with the provisional continuing appropriations resolution. Commissioners said they had a difficult time reconciling the scale of changes made to the document and felt uncomfortable with inconsistencies they identified between accounts.

Schneider, who is not seeking re-election this year, last week also took to task the staff report that summarized the budget process to that point, objecting to its tone in directing blame elsewhere.

“I object to it because it’s accusatory and inflammatory,” he said. “I don’t like the use of the words ‘deficiencies, errors, problems, mistakes’ and the like. I think they’re derogatory words and I don’t think they’re appropriate for a staff report. It leaves the impression that previous people were incompetent or there was malfeasance, and I don’t think we want to leave that as an impression or as an implication.

“What we have are differences in accounting practices,” Schneider continued. “Now, that’s all right to change your accounting practices, but it’s not all right to go back — I think it’s poor form and unprofessional — and to criticize past finance directors, past employees who were in different job categories and previous accountancy firms, all of whom worked together to provide the reports that the previous councils approved.”

Vice Mayor Diana Mahmud countered, instead arguing that it was “entirely inappropriate” for an elected official to demand a change in wording for a report prepared by a professional staffer. She also lobbied to move forward with the proposed budget and plan to revisit it quarterly for adjustments before it was discovered that the body likely was precluded from doing so.

“Adoption of a budget tonight would provide direction to our department heads where they need to cut expenditures,” she said. “Moreover, it sets the table for negotiations with our unions regarding their collective bargaining agreements that provide for a 2% cost of living increase, which is due to go into effect. I am extremely uncomfortable in this council doing anything to weaken our negotiators’ negotiating positions with our union. If we don’t adopt a budget tonight, that demonstrates that we are in fact anticipating significant reductions of revenues.”

The argument was rendered moot when legal counsel advised the city that the agenda effectively wrote the City Council into a corner. In approving the provisional budget, the City Council also granted an $80,000 request to hire an accountant and acquire software to expedite the completion of the audit.