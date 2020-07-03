City Panel Will Discuss Possible Police Reforms

By Haley Sawyer

Special to The Review

Responding to the political sea change sweeping local governments across the nation, the City Council last week unanimously agreed to appoint a subcommittee on the future of policing in South Pasadena.

The new panel will work with an existing offshoot of the Public Safety Commission and report directly to the council. Subcommittee members will discuss possible reforms to the South Pasadena Police Department and how they could affect the city’s budget.

“I think part of it has got to be revising that oversight of the public safety to address some of these police reform issues we’re talking about,” said Councilman Michael Cacciotti, a state deputy attorney general, at the virtual meeting.

The council hopes that the early discussions by the subcommittee will include the community and be dialogue-driven. Cacciotti and Councilwoman Marina Khubesrian showed strong support for hosting a community forum.

“This needs to start at a higher level, like a visioning exercise, before it goes into reform and more into budgets,” said Khubesrian, a doctor. “I think there’s a need to step back and do a broader envisioning of what the community is envisioning right now.”

As nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism developed in June after George Floyd died in Minneapolis while in police custody, South Pasadenans too have taken to the streets to advocate for reforms. A group routinely meets at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue, and a large demonstration gathered outside City Hall in mid-June. A youth organization, South Pasadena Youth for Police Reform, has been holding vigils and food drives at Garfield Park and advocating to city officials for reform.

Khubesrian added that there needs to be diversity in the subcommittees that will examine police reform.

“I want to make sure we have people of color on that subcommittee as we’re looking into issues that impact people of color,” she said.

COUNCIL EXPLORES ALTERNATIVE MEETING FORMATS

The council also began looking at alternative methods for hosting its own meetings, as well as those held by the city’s commissions.

The council currently meets via Zoom and livestreams the sessions via Studio Spectrum. The cost for a technician to be on site in addition to livestream and broadcast the meetings on cable television is $675. The total cost to broadcast 15 council and Planning Commission meetings in May exceeded $10,000.

Meetings moved to a digital platform at the start of April in accordance with the Safer at Home decree established by Los Angeles County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All meetings must be accessible to the public because of the Brown Act, which ensures the public’s right to partake in local legislative meetings.

A staff report explored options for hosting meetings for the foreseeable future that could use video or audio.

Live public participation could be done through the use of a telephone line for $50 per meeting, with the service provided by Studio Spectrum. Participants could call in and leave a message up to three minutes long for public comment, which would then be screened and later broadcast. To do the calls live, the cost would increase from $50 to $225 per hour.

Currently, public comments are submitted electronically and read aloud during meetings.

The council also discussed the possibility of meeting in person, but facilities that allow for the recommended six feet for social distancing are limited. Plexiglas dividers were also discussed as a possible way to separate people at the meetings.

The item discussion will continue at future meetings, but the council showed support for enabling the community to call in and leave public comment.

“I want people to be heard and I want to see them and hear them, but it’s costly, the technology seems like … it’s just hard,” said Khubesrian. “I really don’t know. There’s no good answer. I think we do have to be mindful of costs, and I do like the idea of hearing their voices. Start with the calls, the voice calls and seeing how that works out over reading them.”

COVID-19 UPDATE

The City Council also had a brief coronavirus update last week, shortly after the city began a gradual reopening of certain facilities for the first time since March.

As of press deadline, there have been a total of 162 confirmed cases and 22 deaths among city residents, with 115 cases at the South Pasadena Care Center; 84 residents and 31 staff members at the center have been diagnosed, with 23 deaths reported.

Municipal staff members reported that there was a significant increase in the hospitalization rate as infection rates grow in the county and the state.

City facilities began to reopen on June 22. Staffers were brought back at staggered shifts and start times with some staff continuing to telework from home. Face masks and symptom checks are required before a staff member enters city facilities, and access to break rooms and coffee rooms is limited.

Police Department staff members also have been checking temperatures of employees before and after shifts and sanitizing vehicles, common areas and work stations.