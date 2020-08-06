City Records a Slight Increase in Coronavirus Cases

From Saturday through Wednesday, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases increased to 211 from 208, by default a measure of progress in a county whose overall numbers are rapidly moving in the wrong direction.

Since Saturday, Los Angeles County’s total number of confirmed cases has rocketed from 172,235 to 183,383 as of The Review’s press deadline on Wednesday. Among the 211 confirmed cases in South Pasadena, 25 have involved residents who succumbed to the disease, which is caused by a coronavirus and was declared a global pandemic in March.

After relaxing a number of pandemic-related restrictions throughout June, the county and Gov. Gavin Newsom have largely reinstated those restraints as daily new cases began to skyrocket throughout the state. Public officials are urging residents to remain at home when possible and, if they must go out in public, maintain a 6-foot distance from others, wear face coverings and thoroughly wash or sanitize hands after touching frequently used surfaces.

“As individuals, and as a community, we must collectively commit to continuously practice the behaviors that slow the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department, said this week. “Compliance with public health directives, containment of the virus, and collaboration across all sectors are key for us to move into the long-term recovery that we all want to see happen as soon as possible.”

With the 211 confirmed cases — which do not reflect only currently infected residents but rather the cumulative number of positive tests since March — South Pasadena’s per capita count is roughly 810 cases per 100,000 residents. That is below the rate in other neighboring San Gabriel Valley cities like Temple City, Rosemead and Alhambra.

Of the 211 total cases, 82 have involved residents at the South Pasadena Care Center, which, according to the public health department’s website, has roughly 100 residents. Of the 82, 15 have died from the disease, the department said. It added that 32 employees of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, but none have died.

The skilled nursing facility dashboard maintained by the department indicates that the nursing home is not facing a critical staffing shortage within the next seven days and has more than 15 days of supply for personal protective equipment, including eye protection, gowns, surgical masks, N95 masks and protective gloves.

For up-to-date information, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/data/index.htm.