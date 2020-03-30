City Syncs Efforts With County Mandates

With the county issuing the “Safer at Home” directive, South Pasadena officials have followed suit with implementing additional service and public restrictions to synchronize with containment efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

City buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, with the police, fire, water, sewer and trash services continuing as normal. In the Community Services division, senior residents can continue to take advantage of the lunch program (by delivery only) and the Dial-A-Ride program to make necessary doctors’ appointments, pharmacy pickups or grocery trips. The Public Works Department will perform emergency responses, and administrative services have been cut back to essential functions such as payroll.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there have been three residents of Region 31 — which comprises South Pasadena and San Marino — who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that often presents with flu-like symptoms but can cause death and has no cure or vaccine. The health department does not indicate where its patients are believed to have contracted the virus, or whether they are hospitalized or quarantined in their homes.

The city is regularly updating a special tab on its website with information related to COVID-19 as well as links that may prove helpful to local residents. Locals can also register as volunteer grocery shoppers for residents who are at a high risk for the virus.

In the commercial sector, fitness facilities and dedicated bars remain closed altogether, and dining establishments may only operate on a carry-out or delivery basis only. Essential businesses such as medical practices, grocery stores and laundromats remain open as is, although with social distancing guidelines.

For up-to-date information, visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov.