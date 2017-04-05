City Waiting Station – Then and Now

THROWBACK THURSDAY – What a difference 100 years makes, and sometimes not. The 1906 picture above is of the waiting station at the base of Raymond Hill (corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Columbia Street). Originally built in 1903, the station served guests of the second hotel – further up the hill and out of view. Notice the distinguished gentleman standing with a cane facing the direction of the next South Pasadena local car (passenger light rail line).

Compare that photograph with the one below at the same location a century later in 2006. The man in picture (me) is hoping a Pacific Electric car will magically appear for an afternoon ride back in time. The waiting station at Raymond Hill was restored in 1978 and acts as a bus stop today.

THROWBACK THURSDAY IS WRITTEN AND PRODUCED BY RICK THOMAS