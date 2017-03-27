College Night at SPHS a Success

Hundreds of South Pasadena High School students and parents recently flocked to the SPHS counseling center’s College Night. Juniors and their parents learned the elements of a strong application as presented by college admissions officers, while freshmen, sophomores and their parents joined a college recruitment specialist to discuss finding the perfect college and how to pay for it. SPHS counselors put together the annual event followed by a college fair in the gym with representatives from more than 35 colleges and universities. SPHS College Night 2017 offered students and parents the opportunity to learn more about the college application process.