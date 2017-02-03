Council, Planning Commission Begin Updating General Plan

Some might argue it’s impossible to make South Pasadena any better, but members of the City Council and Planning Commission held a joint meeting last week to kick off the city’s General Plan update, or roadmap into the future.

The General Plan, which hasn’t been updated since 1998, is a “blueprint” for development, created by local citizens before it’s endorsed by city government.

During the initial meeting on January 25, both bodies were informed of the process and efforts to get the entire community involved in the key document. Some major themes included economic development, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, traffic, parking and other important focus areas.

Both the City Council and Planning Commission stressed the importance of seeking input from residents as a guide for achieving its vision.

The plan will not only include an update to the city’s General plan, but also an update to the Mission Street Specific Plan. The two plans provide the long-term framework for the community’s look at future growth and change over the next 20 to 25 years. “To kick off the process city staff is working diligently to recruit as many residents as possible to participate as volunteers in the focus group areas and in overall advisory role,” explained City Manager Sergio Gonzalez. “We have also started the process to receive input from people completing a survey. Those results will be tabulated to guide the discussion in terms of priorities as we move forward. We want input from as many residents and business owners who are not regularly involved in civic activities, those that don’t normally attend commission or city Council meetings.”

The City of South Pasadena is seeking community-wide participation as it embarks on a two-year process to update the General Plan and Mission Street Specific Plan.

“Extensive public involvement is critical for the successful update of these plans to ensure it reflects the needs and values of our diverse community. Several committees and focus groups are being formed to assist with this effort,” said David Watkins, the city’s planning director.

Gonzalez said the purpose of a broad base approach is to gather as much input as possible to ensure that goals and expectations of all residents are addressed.

“Our residents can access information by visiting the following website at www.plansouthpasadena.org and learn how they can participate in all of the focus group meetings and the special topic presentations from experts in the field of mobility, parking and health and wellness,” he said. “While we’ve set guidelines and procedures, we also don’t want to make it too strict. Input and participation will be achieved in formal venues and by informal means.”

The city manager said more than 70 volunteer spots are open to assist both the City Council and Planning Commission in the decision-making regarding the city’s future.

During last week’s meeting, some audience members expressed concern in regards “if we had a situation where we had more applicants than slots available on the focus groups and overall advisory Council,” noted Gonzalez. “We want to make sure that it’s clear that no one is going to be left out of the process. All applications will be fully vetted and staff will sit down with an ad hoc committee comprised of two members from the city Council and two members from the Planning Commission along with our consultant to ensure that everyone can participate at any level. We want to make sure there’s diversity throughout the process and on all the committees.”

To get involved with one of these committees, go to www.PlanSouthPasadena.org and apply today. Applications are also available at South Pasadena City Hall, 1414 Mission Street, the South Pasadena Senior Center, 1102 Oxley Street, and the South Pasadena Public Library, 1100 Oxley Street.

Applications can be submitted via email to PlanSouthPasadena@southpasadenaca.gov or at the City Manager’s Office or Planning Counter located in South Pasadena City Hall. All applications are due prior to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017.

For more information, visit: PlanSouthPasadena@southpasadenaca.gov or call (626) 403-7220.