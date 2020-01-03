County Health Dept. Renews Vape Warning

The L.A. County Department of Public Health continues to warn residents about the use of vaping and e-cigarette devices as potentially harmful to proper lung function.

The department reported recently that, in L.A. County:

• As of Dec. 19, there was one new reported case, bringing the total to 35 cases of serious vaping-associated pulmonary injury, and one death associated with e-cigarettes.

• Approximately two of three cases reported involved individuals age 25 and younger, both male and female.

• All but one case reported using both e-cigarette and cannabis-type products, though not necessarily at the same time. Various devices and products were reported and remain under investigation, but no specific vendor, product or substance has been identified as the cause.