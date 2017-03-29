Craft Hill Features Paintings by South Pas’ Lisa Saint

There is something about dining in a great atmosphere that just makes the experience of eating out more enjoyable. Such is the case at the new Craft Hill restaurant in South Pasadena. It seems the word is spreading and this new eatery is fast becoming the place to go for both an enjoyable evening with family or a fun night out with friends.

Cameron Cardenas, the event planner for the new establishment in town explained, “Our focus is on creating farm-to-table food. We use locally-sourced ingredients, amazing chefs and talented mixologists so as to create delicious food, drink and a great time for each of our guests.”

Cardenas is excited about Craft Hill’s new location. “South Pasadena is a wonderful community,” Cardenas said. “We want to support this city.”

Beginning last week, the restaurant is showcasing oil-stained wood panel paintings by local South Pasadena painter and SPUSD teacher Lisa Saint. Lisa’s series of jazz-themed paintings were inspired by the life of her father, renowned jazz musician, Gil Bernal.

Cardenas concluded by saying, “Striking a balance between excellent food and an excellent eating experience is what we strive to give to this city. From the hungriest child to the most detail-conscious diner, there is a taste for every appetite.”

Craft Hill offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights as well as open mic and karaoke nights.

For more information, visit www.crafthill.com