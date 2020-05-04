Cub Scout Pack 333 Emphasizes Diversity

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE South Pasadena Unified SCHOOL DISTRICT APPROVING TO INCREASE STATUTORY SCHOOL FACILITY FEES IMPOSED ON NEW RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION PURSUANT TO EDUCATION CODE SECTION 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 65995

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education (“Board”) of the South Pasadena Unified School District (“School District”) will hold a Public Hearing at its Regular Meeting to be held on 5/12/2020 to allow for public comment prior to consideration of its reports titled “Residential and Commercial/Industrial Development School Fee Justification Study for South Pasadena Unified School District” (“Fee Study”), and consider adopting a resolution of the Board of the School District to increase Statutory School Facility Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial/Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. The Fee Study justifying such increases, which are incorporated herein by this reference, are on file at the School District’s offices, located at 1020 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030, and are available for public review from 5/1/2020 through 5/12/2020.

The Public Hearing of the School District, to be held 5/12/2020 will begin at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the School District’s offices, located at 1020 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. These matters will be considered at such time as this agenda item is considered by the Board of the School District.

Any questions regarding the Fee Study or the public hearing should be directed to Dana Smith at (626) 441-5810.

Published online: May 1, 2020, SouthPasadenaReview.com