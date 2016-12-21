Discretionary Funds Could Help Offset Losses

In the wake of recent burglaries involving the loss of tools at the construction site where South Pasadena’s Rose Parade float is under construction, City Council members will consider allocating discretionary funds this week to help offset the cost of stolen items.

“Unfortunately we’ve been notified by the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee that they have experienced a loss of merchandise and equipment at their float site and at their storage site down at Arroyo Park to the tune of approximately $5,000,” said South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez, noting that burglaries may be a result of California’s court system. “This is really unfortunate, but a reality since the state has implemented a more relaxed system in terms of nonviolent criminals being released early from prison. They go back and commit crimes, and it basically becomes a revolving door.”

In an effort to curb thefts, the South Pasadena Police Department has increase patrols at the float site behind the War Memorial Building in the 400 Fair Oaks Avenue and stressed the importance of other deterrents, including additional locks, video cameras and lighting, much of which the SPTOR committee has implemented.

“The victim in this is the committee comprise of very dedicated volunteers and is charged with putting together our city’s float, and as the second oldest float in the parade and the oldest self built float parade, we take pride and continue to support the float, so essentially we are all victims” noted Gonzalez.

Over the years, Gonzalez said the committee has talked about raising the necessary funds to construct a permanent home to construct the city float for Rose Parade.

“This would help them prevent from these types of situations,” explained the city manager adding that the City Council will consider providing discretionary fund dollars from their accounts to help offset the cost of replacement tools that were stolen.

The South Pasadena City Council has set up discretionary fund accounts, allowing each councilmember to have access to $4,000 annually. They can carry the dollars over to the following year, but not exceed $10,000.

“There are guidelines regarding the use of the discretionary funds,” explained Gonzalez. “They are supposed to be used for a city purpose. Funds can’t go to benefit a private individual or company.”

Mayor Diana Mahmud received a second to place this on the agenda for council consideration.

“It’s very unfortunate this happened to the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses. They have a very tight budget, work really hard to put on a fantastic a parade float every year.”