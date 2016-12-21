Drainages Issues at Library Addressed

South Pasadena City Council members will consider a contract for services this week to address the drainage issue that the city’s library has historically been plagued with over the years.

The South Pasadena Library has been prone to flooding issues in recent years “and when heavy rains come, it really impacts not only this facility but also the Senior Center next door,” explained South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez. “So, the nearly $400,000 contract will help us mitigate those issues.”

The library, originally constructed in 1907, has gone through several major expansions over the years. However, the last time any major work was completed dates back to 1982, 34 years ago.

We have old buildings and we are starting to methodically work to improve them,” said Gonzalez. “The library is the heart of our city and it has a lot of usage, so to ensure that it continues to operate appropriately, we are dealing with a significant concern and that is flooding.”

At the heart of the issue, Gonzalez stressed that the library sits a lot lower than the surrounding grounds, “so the drainage is a major concern,” he said. “When it rains it saturates the area, and because the library and the senior center sit lower, the water only knows one way to go, and that is down, creating some flooding issues for the buildings.”

Significant rainfall about a year ago forced the library to close down for several days. “We had to file an insurance claim that allowed us to make a lot of repairs that were necessary in terms of new carpeting, bookshelves and other office furniture that were damaged due to the flood,” said Gonzalez.

The City Council will consider awarding a contract to Cerco Engineering to make drainage improvements at the library.