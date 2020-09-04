Edmund Walter Kiessling

Ed passed from natural causes at home surrounded by family on Aug. 23, 2020. He was born in Oakland on Aug. 20, 1928, then moved to Pasadena, residing there for 50 years. He graduated from L.A. High in 1946 and received his Master’s in Geology from UCLA in 1958, the same year he mapped Lockwood Valley. Ed served in the Army in the Korean War in addition to being a Naval reservist and worked at the CA Division of Mines and Geology for 39 years. An avid backpacker, he climbed numerous US peaks and local trails and advocated for local history and conservation. Those who knew Ed will vividly remember him for his friendship and character that left a positive impression on all. Ed is survived by sons Ken and John; daughters-in-law Gwendolyn and Jennifer; and grandsons Justin, Ryan, Alexander and Caliph.