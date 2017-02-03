Emergency Ordinance Introduced to Declare a City Public Nuisance

South Pasadena City Council members will be asked to introduce modifications to an emergency city ordinance this week in an effort to declare a public nuisance.

The issue comes to light based on the concerns and complaints brought to the city’s attention of individuals who have been living in the backyard of a residence at 1109 Windsor Place in the city.

The modifications to the ordinance would provide the City of South Pasadena with the tools needed to hold the property owner accountable for allowing people to live in the backyard.

“Essentially the main part of the home is vacant but the property owner has not moved forward with the appropriate procedures to remove a public nuisance or to eliminate the nuisance altogether,” explained South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez.

About a month ago, Windsor Place residents came to the City Council meeting expressing concerns about their neighbor allowing people to live in the backyard. “Not only is it a blight but also a safety issue,” explained Gonzalez.

The city manager enlisted the assistance of several city departments including police, public works and planning department to address the concerns raised by the residents. “However, the lack of action on behalf of the owner has now led us to bring this urgency ordinance to Council for consideration. If the council chooses to adopt the urgency ordinance and modify the city’s code in regards to a public nuisance, it will give city staff, along with the city attorney, the tools necessary to address this unique situation. The ability to provide administrative fines or citations will hopefully hold the property owner more accountable and the possibility that we will get more response or action to deal with the situation.”

According to a city staff report, “Such occupancy negatively impacts the peaceful enjoyment of the neighborhood and creates a public health issue due to the lack of adequate sanitation and garbage facilities available, and other minimum requirements required for human occupation.

According to a city report, the owner of the property “has failed to take the necessary legal actions to resolve the unlawful occupancy which has prolonged the detrimental impacts to the surrounding neighborhood.” Additional enforcement tools, including expanding the public nuisance definitions and examples under city ordinance, are “necessary to support an enforcement action against a property owner permitting the public nuisance caused by human occupancy of areas, structures and vehicles on private property which do not provide adequate sanitation and other requirements for human occupation.”

