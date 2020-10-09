Finance Director Aceves Resigns

Karen Aceves resigned from her job as finance director for South Pasadena effective Tuesday. She had held that title since February.

Her departure is the third notable exit of a city leader in recent months amid turmoil over the city’s finances. Marina Khubesrian resigned from the City Council in August, and the other council members ousted Stephanie DeWolfe as city manager last month. The city has failed to complete an audit for the 2018-19 fiscal year, leading to uncertainty about the reliability of its financial projections now.

Aceves had worked for the city since 2017 and was the acting finance director when she was made the permanent director this year.