Fire Dept. Seeking Your Toy Donations

This season you can help brighten a child’s holiday by donating new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment to the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The South Pasadena Fire Department — in cooperation with ABC-7, CVS and other Southland Fire Departments, and in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program — has set up a designated collection box at the station’s lobby at 817 Mound Ave., just off Mission Street.

People can also drop off donations in the lobbies of South Pasadena City Hall and the South Pasadena Police Department at 1414 Mission St.

The Toy Drive began on Nov. 10 and goes until Dec. 24.

“We’re trying to get more collection boxes set up in other locations this week, including the library and senior center,” said Justin Miller, a South Pas firefighter and paramedic.

“Last year was a remarkable year. We had a lot of toys — so many, in fact, that we had to move them to a new location because we needed to make more room to accommodate the toys coming in. Because we got a later start this year due to various factors, we haven’t seen quite the same influx of toys this year.”

The Toy Drive is accepting only new, unwrapped toys for all ages and sports equipment. Gift cards to toy stores and retailers like Target are also welcome.

“Every toy helps, even a small box of Legos,” said Miller. “We’ve even had people bring bicycles to the station. Gift cards are great, too. We’re more than happy to go purchase toys with the gift cards, which we can then add into the mix with the rest of the toys. The kids we’re donating to are those that are less fortunate and whose families can’t afford toys for them this Christmas.”

Over the past 27 years, Spark of Love has collected more than 10 million toys for underserved teens and children across Los Angeles, Riverside, Ventura, Orange and San Bernardino counties.

For more information, go to abc7.com/sparkoflove.