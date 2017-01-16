Fire Officials Respond to Explosion at Papa Don’s Deli

On Monday, at about 2 p.m., South Pasadena Fire Department officials, along with units from Alhambra and Pasadena, responded to an explosion at Papa Don’s Deli, a sandwich shop at 303 Pasadena Avenue in the city.

“Upon arrival we discovered there was a possible gas leak involved with the water heater that caused the explosion,” explained South Pasadena Fire Department Captain Eric Zanteson, noting that there were no injuries. “Occupants on scene extinguished the fire prior to fire department arrival. There was damage to the structure and the Gas Company has been requested to investigate the cause of the explosion.”

More to come as the story unfolds.