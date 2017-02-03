Free Residential Water Audits Offered in February to South Pas Customers

Is your yearly water usage higher than expected? Do you want to save water, but aren’t sure what to do? Then City of South Pasadena’s residential water audit program is right for you.

Beginning in February, residential customers can apply to have a representative from WaterSmart come to their property and perform a free water audit, either indoor, outdoor, or both. They will recommend ways to save, and provide information on rebates available to assist in reducing your water use.

Contact the Environmental Programs Section at (626) 403-7311, or visit the webpage at www.southpasadenaca.gov/conservation for more info. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served bases. Properties with the highest water usage will be given priority for audit scheduling. Space is limited, so apply soon to see if you qualify for this free program.