Friends In Deed Hosts ‘Jazz on the Screen’ Fundraiser

Carol and Kevin Bourland

Friends In Deed’s annual fundraiser, Jazz on the Green, is going virtual to “Jazz on the Screen.” The weeklong event begins on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and will include an online auction, playlist from local jazz artists, mystery wine pull and honoree spotlight videos. It will close with a live video event on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

While a social gathering is not possible this year, Friends In Deed has planned the celebration to be interactive and the event will continue to support those who can’t be “safe at home” — the homeless and disadvantaged of our community, an event spokesperson said.

Honorees for the event are Oliver and Susan Stark, Grocery Outlet in Altadena and First Congregational Church of Pasadena. These individuals and organizations have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the needs of the Pasadena community and are dedicated supporters of Friends In Deed’s mission and programs. For her service to Friends In Deed as a board member as well as with the United Methodist Church, Bishop Beverly Shamana will be recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

“The show must go on!” said Richard Cheung, board president of Friends In Deed. “Our most vulnerable neighbors need us more than ever. We may not be able to gather in person, but you can certainly participate and support our programs with this year’s ‘Jazz on the Screen.’”

For more than 125 years, Friends In Deed, a social services agency in Pasadena, has continued to focus on alleviating the effects of poverty for our community’s most vulnerable citizens. Proceeds will support its Food Pantry, the Women’s Room (a day shelter for homeless and at-risk women), Bad Weather Shelter, Street Outreach Team (working to end homelessness on the streets of Pasadena) and Homelessness Prevention Program (rental assistance for folks threatened with eviction). Friends In Deed is committed to providing a dignified experience for all its clients and the ongoing fight for long-term sustainable housing for all.

“In these challenging times, community support is even more critical to continue to provide our services with the compassion, connection and dignity that our guests and clients have come to love and appreciate,” said Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater, executive director of Friends In Deed. “The number of people in need is growing by the week, and ‘Jazz on the Screen’ is a great way to join us and ensure we can help as many people as possible.”

For information regarding sponsorships and donations, visit bidpal.net/fidjazz2020, email office@friendsindeedpas.org or call (626) 797-2402, ext. 201.