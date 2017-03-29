Fundraising Concert with Yukiko Matsuyama

A very special ‘East-West’ fundraising concert showcasing extraordinary international recording artist Yukiko Matsuyama & Friends , and an ‘Unplugged’ performance by Wildwood Highway, a tightknit Classic Rock-styled unit, will be presented on the ‘Carnegie Stage’ of the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and are available at www.southpasadenaeclecticfriendslibraryconcert.eventbrite.com.

Yukiko Matsuyama, a spirited koto master, will infuse Japanese melodies with contemporary Jazz, Pop, and New Age elements with the help of her band. Wildwood Highway, an accomplished group that mixes their delightful original songs with recognizable covers, will showcase their impressive three part harmonies along with their expert musicianship.

All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library and The Eclectic Friends of the Arts of South Pasadena, both 501 (c) 3 nonprofits. In addition, the organizations will be two of the major co-sponsors of the 2017 Eclectic Music Festival on May 6 in South Pasadena that will bring a wealth of free concerts to a wide variety of venues, all within walking distance of each other.

The beautiful, historic Community Room is located at 1115 El Centro Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and seating will be “festival style”—first come, first seated.

Special thanks to Michael Kotzen, The South Pasadena Public Library, the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, DeepMix, SPARC (the South Pasadena Arts Council), and 210eastsound.