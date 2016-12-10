Garfield Reservoir on Target for Completion

A major water source currently under construction in town is nearing completion, and on time and on budget, according to South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez.

By late spring 2017, Gonzalez said Garfield Reservoir, in the northern end of the city, will be up and running. That’s good news for South Pasadena residents, noted the city manager, saying the tanks will soon be filled, marking another milestone in the project.

“We’ll see how the reservoir performs as we look at the water quality and pumping mechanics,” explained Gonzalez, explaining that the city’s water division will relocate from the current city yards in the 800 block of Mission Street into a new administration building at Garfield Reservoir.

All other city works’ employees will remain at the Mission Street site, including the parks, facilities and street divisions. “We still have some work to do to find a permanent home for those divisions should a community center project move forward.”

The South Pasadena City Council is pushing the idea of revamping the city’s recreation center at Orange Grove Park and building a new community center, which means the Public Works’ Department must find a new home.

Gonzalez stressed he likes the progress being made at Garfield Reservoir, enjoying the fact that it’s on schedule and on budget.

Meanwhile, he said about 60 percent of the Graves reservoir, another major project being targeted for an overhaul, is complete in the design state. The reservoir has both storage capacity and wells, allowing the City of South Pasadena to pump from there. “The project will call upon building a new reservoir while treating the current wells so that we can draw water from it, and not have to blend it because of contamination issues. This reservoir is critical to our water supply and to pay for it “we are applying for a loan from the state of California to build it with a very low interest rate,” noted Gonzalez. “Instead of floating bonds, we’re looking at borrowing instead. We knew when we floated the bonds in 2009 that we were going to have just enough for the two big reservoirs, one the Wilson Reservoir in San Gabriel and Garfield, because that’s where the majority of our water is stored. It’s distributed from there to other reservoirs around town for drinking water and to maintain appropriate water pressure to fight fires.”

It won’t be long, stressed Gonzalez, before workers pay all their attention to Graves Reservoir. “We have the ability to pump water from there since we have wells at the location. But they have some contamination issues, so we’re only allowed to pump water from there if we blend it with water from the other reservoirs. So this will allow us to have more reliability in pumping water from the ground once this is cleaned up. The key to having a well run, well managed water system is having some redundancy in place, and these three reservoirs are very important to our system.”