Girl Scout Cookies Now on Sale as Scouts Go Door-to-Door in South Pas

Girl Scout Cookies are now on sale, this year marking 100 years the organization began selling them.

Girl Scout have grabbed their wagons, AKA “cookie mobiles,” and began heading door-to-door selling their famous cookies to friends and family. Booth sales in front of local storefronts begin Feb. 10 and go through March 12. Find cookie selling sites by visiting girlscoutcookies.org.

New cookie this year: Non-GMO Girl Scouts S’mores! Along with the favorites – Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, and Toffee-tastics – Girl Scouts in the LA area will pay tribute to the campfire treat popularized by Girl Scouts in a 1927 handbook.

The new variety is a non-GMO/clean graham cookie sandwich with a chocolatey and marshmallowy filling. Girl Scout Cookies are $5 a box, except for the two specialty cookies: gluten-free Toffee-tastic and non-GMO Girl Scout S’mores, which are $6 a box.